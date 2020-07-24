SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,263 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,648,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

