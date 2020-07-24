SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,031.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

