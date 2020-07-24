SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,322 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

