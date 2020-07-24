Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

