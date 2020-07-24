Stack Financial Management Inc Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.04. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.