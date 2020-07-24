Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 5,237 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $177.04. The company has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

