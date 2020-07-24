Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stryker reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

SYK stock opened at $195.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.80. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

