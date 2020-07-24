Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $952,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,804.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

