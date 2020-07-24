Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

