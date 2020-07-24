Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 307,848 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.