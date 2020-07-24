T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

TROW opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

