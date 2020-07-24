TD Securities Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $145.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.