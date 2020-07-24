Thomas E. Shenk Sells 6,667 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 6,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.52.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

