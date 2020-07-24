Thomas J. Burgomaster Sells 1,690 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total value of $307,275.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,012.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $178.74 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.