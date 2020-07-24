Timothy J. Keenan Sells 7,000 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $44.77 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $46,919,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 18.4% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 257,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HB Fuller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

