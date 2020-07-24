Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

