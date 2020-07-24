Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.