Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

