Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tyson Foods worth $28,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after buying an additional 1,072,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after buying an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,706,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 616,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $60.91 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

