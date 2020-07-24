Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2,042.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE RHI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

