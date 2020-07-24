Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $201,505,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $447.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.33. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $463.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

