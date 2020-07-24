Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,869 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at about $19,487,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at about $19,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

