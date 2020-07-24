Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

