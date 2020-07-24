Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.78 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

