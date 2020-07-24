Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $629.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

