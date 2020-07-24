Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,670 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,738,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

