Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,772,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,423,000.

Shares of ACWV opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

