Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,575. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

FAST opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

