Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.