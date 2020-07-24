Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisign were worth $29,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 21.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 217.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth $4,897,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth $215,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,685 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

