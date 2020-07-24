Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $262,626,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.