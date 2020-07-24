Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Belden worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 28.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

