Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $24,627,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 478,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROIC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

