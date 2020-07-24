Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

