Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

NYSE STZ opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

