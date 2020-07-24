Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

Cintas stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average is $249.90. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

