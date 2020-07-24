Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $935,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,832,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,852,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

VRTX opened at $284.46 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,872,019. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

