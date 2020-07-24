Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,699 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

