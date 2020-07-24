Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,648 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $64.28 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

