Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

