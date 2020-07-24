Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,369 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 837,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.