Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after buying an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after buying an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

