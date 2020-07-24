Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,258 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.