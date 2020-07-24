Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 410 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

