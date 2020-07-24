Volker Knappertz Sells 6,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $186,300.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48.

GWPH opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

