Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Walmart by 19.1% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 128,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.