Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,565,000 after buying an additional 1,030,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 219.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,812,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $24.73 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

