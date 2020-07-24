Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.15. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.