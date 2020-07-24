Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 339,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 100,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AUY. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.