Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after buying an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

